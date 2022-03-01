Notification Settings

Online predator blackmailed underage girls into sending explicit images on Snapchat

By Nathan Rowe

A man who blackmailed underage Snapchat users into sending explicit images of themselves has been jailed.

Daniel Norton was sentenced to 13.5 years behind bars

Daniel Norton, 31, of Cannock, exploited the young girls by creating bogus accounts claiming to give away free clothes.

He would ask users to confirm their measurements by sending images, which he would use to blackmail his victims into sharing explicit images and videos.

Norton was sentenced to 13-and-a-half years behind bars at Stafford Crown Court after pleading guilty to three counts of inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and one count of engaging a child aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity.

He also admitted one count of blackmail.

Sergeant Natalie Waldrun, of Staffordshire Police’s Operation Safenet, said: "Norton tricked and deceived unsuspecting girls into sharing explicit images online and has caused significant emotional stress to those involved.

"Staffordshire Police would like to commend the victims for their bravery in coming forward and assisting officers with the investigation.

"I’m happy that justice has been served and I hope this sentence serves as a reminder that specialist operations are proactively investigating sexual offenders who use social media to exploit victims."

