Postmaster quits after Dudley post office targeted by armed robbers

The post office and shop in Lake Street, Lower Gornal that was targeted by two armed raiders

Two men targeted the Post Office on Lake Street, Lower Gornal, on February 16, but left empty-handed after staff activated the emergency alarm and called 999.

It has now been confirmed the postmaster will step down from the position and the store will be temporarily closed while work takes place to fill the vacancy.

Residents have been advised to use alternative branches including Gornal Wood, Russells Hall and Wren’s Nest.

A Post Office spokesperson said: "The Postmaster for Lower Gornal has resigned, with immediate effect, after an attempted robbery at his branch.

"Crimes at Post Offices are rare, but traumatic for those involved who are working hard to provide important services to local communities.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure.

"We know how important a Post Office is to a community and the vacancy will soon be advertised on runapostoffice.co.uk

Two men have been charged in relation to the incident and a series of other robberies.

There were four incidents in total, all of which saw stores targeted and staff left shaken.

David Jones, aged 41 of Highland Road, Dudley, and Steven Hall, aged 43, of Church Street, Lower Gornal, were both charged with conspiracy to rob.

They appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court on February 16 and have been remanded into custody to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on March 16.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’ve charged two men following a series of robberies.

"The first was at Co-op in Giggetty Lane, Wombourne, at 8.30pm on February 12.

"The following day an armed robbery took place at Tesco Express, on Hurst Road, Bilston at 10.40pm.

"We responded to two further armed robberies at Post Offices in Lake Street, Lower Gornal, and Hill Street, Brierley Hill, on the morning of February 14.