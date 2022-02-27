Notification Settings

Police release pictures of man who smashed his way into Wolverhampton shop

By Adam SmithWolverhamptonCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police have released pictures of a man after a man smashed his way into a Wolverhampton shop.

Have you seen this man?
The man broke into One Stop, Mervyn Place, and stole two till drawers on Sunday, February 6.

Wolverhampton Police has now posted pictures of the man on its social media pages.

A police spokesman said: "We want to talk to him after a thief smashed his way into One Stop on Mervyn Place, Wolverhampton and stole two till drawers just after 7pm on 6 February.

"If you recognise him or have any information that could help, please use Live Chat on our website or call 101 quoting crime number 20/199368/22."

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

