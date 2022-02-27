Police release pictures of man who smashed his way into Wolverhampton shop

Have you seen this man?

The man broke into One Stop, Mervyn Place, and stole two till drawers on Sunday, February 6.

Wolverhampton Police has now posted pictures of the man on its social media pages.

A police spokesman said: "We want to talk to him after a thief smashed his way into One Stop on Mervyn Place, Wolverhampton and stole two till drawers just after 7pm on 6 February.