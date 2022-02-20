Drone helps to capture suspected car thief hiding in Birmingham garden following high speed chase

Night vision images, filmed by West Midlands Police's drones team, show the 19-year-old man, from Handsworth Wood, Birmingham being detained.

He was found hiding in a back garden on Witton Lodge Road, Erdington at 3.30am on Sunday morning.

See the police footage here:

Police dogs Stavros and Snow helped officers safely make the arrest which came after a 30-minute, high speed pursuit through Birmingham.

Just before 2.15am, police spotted a Ford Fiesta that had been stolen off a driveway in Stockland Green 24 hours earlier.

The driver led officers on a pursuit that reached 70 miles per hour, before abandoning the car on Broom Hill Road and running through gardens.

The drone team and police dogs were called in to help officers search for the driver.

Minutes later, a teenager was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, theft of motor vehicle, failing to stop for police and driving without insurance.

The 19-year-old man remains in custody for questioning.

Two women aged 18 and 19 were detained near to the abandoned car but they were not arrested.

Their details have been taken and they will form part of the police investigation.