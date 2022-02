Victim Martin Latham

Brian Willington, 32, denies murdering Martin Latham in Heath Town on September 6 last year and having a bladed article.

Mr Latham, 41, of Ward Street, Ettingshall, near Bilston, died from his injuries in hospital following the incident, which happened at about 9pm.

Willington, of Hawkley Close, Moseley, also in Wolverhampton, will stand trial at Crown Court on April 19.