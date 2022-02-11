Appeal after man punched and stamped on outside Walsall hotel

Do you know either of these two men?

The assault occurred outside a hotel in Wisemore, just after 4.15am on Saturday, October 9, 2021, after the victim refused to give two men a cigarette.

The victim's phone was also smashed and he was left with bruising to their collarbone, chest and back.

Officers have been carrying out enquiries to identify those involved and have asked anyone who recognises the men in the image to get in contact. Message via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk quoting investigation 20/1764273/21, or call 101.