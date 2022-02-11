Notification Settings

Appeal after man punched and stamped on outside Walsall hotel

By Eleanor Lawson

Police are appealing for information about the identities of two men after a man was punched and repeatedly stamped on in Walsall.

Do you know either of these two men?
The assault occurred outside a hotel in Wisemore, just after 4.15am on Saturday, October 9, 2021, after the victim refused to give two men a cigarette.

The victim's phone was also smashed and he was left with bruising to their collarbone, chest and back.

Officers have been carrying out enquiries to identify those involved and have asked anyone who recognises the men in the image to get in contact. Message via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk quoting investigation 20/1764273/21, or call 101.

Alternatively to pass on information but not give your details, speak anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

