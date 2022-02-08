Three boys arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Bilston stabbing

The man was left fighting for his life after being stabbed on Sunday

The boys, aged 16, 15 and 13, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the fight on Bilston High Street on Sunday night resulted in the victim being stabbed in the groin.

West Midlands Police say the brawl started just before 7pm and moved onto a footbridge by Stonefield Walk, over the Black Country Route, where officers believe the attack took place.

Ambulance crews administered advanced trauma care on the man when they arrived at the scene after arriving to find a bystander performing CPR.

The 37-year-old victim was still in a critical condition in hospital on Monday evening.

Detective Inspector Chris Fox said: “These arrests are a significant development in our investigation.

“We continue to work hard to understand what happened, why and who was involved.

“We’re still appealing for anyone who may have seen anything, but not yet got in touch to contact us as soon as possible.”

The walkway between Lidl and McDonald's was still cordoned off on Monday with blue tent erected at the scene.

McDonald's was closed on Monday after the attack

The McDonald's restaurant also remained closed, as residents came to terms with what had happened.

A member of the public, who didn't want to be named, said they were shocked and saddened to hear about the stabbing and the fight that started before it.

"It's awful to hear that someone's been stabbed around here and that it's come from a fight is really sad.

"I hope the man's OK as I heard from someone about this and thought the worst, so I hope he gets through this and his family are ok."

A spokesman for McDonald's said: "We are aware of an incident which took place in the vicinity of our restaurant in Bilston yesterday and we are supporting the police with their investigation."