Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Vandals on motorbikes 'destroy' greens at popular golf course

By Deborah HardimanSmethwickCrimePublished:

Police patrols will be carried out at a popular golf course after vandals riding a motorbike damaged the greens.

Alan Merricks
Alan Merricks

The two adults were spotted four times at Warley Woods after the noise of the engine woke up nearby residents, who then reported them to the police.

The incidents happened between January 18 and 28, and the antics of those responsible were captured on CCTV cameras in the area.

Warley Woods Community Trust manager Viv Cole said it was the latest example of anti-social behaviour at the parkland off Lightwoods Hill and Abbey Road in Bearwood.

"Just last week somebody was riding motorbikes over the greens destroying it," she said.

"We have been working out how to tackle it and we're hoping they will simply ruin out of petrol eventually and stop doing it.

"They were coming a couple of nights a week. We know they come in the early hours and from the cameras in the area we know it's not teenagers doing this.

"Residents neighbouring the park have been woken up by the noise and they have been calling the police to report it.

"It's very important for people in the area to continue to report incursions as the more reports are made, the more information we can get to try to identify who's responsible.

"It's two people who've been riding round in circles across the grass.

"This time of the year the grass doesn't grow and we don't even let the players take golf buggies to the greens in an effort to protect them."

West Midlands Police confirmed that it was aware of the latest vandalism.

In a statement the force said: "We're aware of some recent incidents of anti-social behaviour and criminal damage at Warley Woods Golf Course, in particular people riding off-road bikes and quad bikes on the course in the early hours of the morning.

"This behaviour is illegal and it is not acceptable.

"The local neighbourhood team have contacted Warley Woods Golf Club and officers will be patrolling the area.

"We’d absolutely encourage anyone with information about these incident and the people involved to get in touch with us."

In 2016 the trust was forced to close the gates at night again due to worries over an influx of travellers with caravans. The previous year £3,000 was raised to replace picnic benches which were damaged by vandals.

In 2014 groups driving in after dark and causing a nuisance by playing loud music also prompted gate closure at the site which is listed in the Keep Britain Tidy top 10 most popular places to visit.

Anyone with information should phone the police via 101 quoting crime number 20/176290/22.

Crime
News
Smethwick
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News