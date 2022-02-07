Metal thefts at three-year high in the West Midlands

There were 840 offences recorded by police in the region in 2020-21– up from 620 the year before.

It accounts for a 35 per cent rise and was the most since 2017-18 when 908 were reported, according to the Office for National Statistics data.

Of the thefts last year, 258 included offences such as metal being stripped from buildings and electricity or railway cables being taken.

The remaining offences accounted for crimes such as stealing scrap metal.

The rise followed a national trend, with the Local Government Association saying it is "extremely damaging and costly" for businesses and those affected.

The LGA said the introduction of the Scrap Metal Dealers Act 2013 – brought in to crack down on the trade in stolen metal – was initially successful, but rates have now risen.

Nesil Caliskan, chair of the LGA's safer and stronger communities board, said: “Metal theft can affect a range of people and businesses and is extremely damaging and costly.

"Councils target their resources as efficiently as possible and do what they can to support businesses to meet the requirements of the legislation – and can take enforcement action where issues are identified."

She added the LGA is calling on the Government to update the Scrap Metal Dealers Act and introduce an offence of advertising for and receiving cash for scrap metal to act as a deterrent.

The ONS said the nine per cent increase in overall offences nationally came after improved recording of the theft of catalytic converters, which contain precious metals.

A Home Office spokeswoman said: “We funded the set-up of the National Infrastructure Crime Reduction Partnership, which ensures national co-ordination of policing and law enforcement partners to tackle metal theft, including vehicle and agricultural-related theft.