More than 100 drink-drivers caught by Staffordshire police in a month

The Drink or Drive initiative, which ran throughout December, saw officers carry out patrols across the main routes throughout Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent.

During the month, 111 people were arrested over drink-driving and failure to provide a sample.

A further 28 people were subject to a drugs swipe – a mouth swab which indicates the presence of cannabis or cocaine through a testing kit – after being stopped by police. Out of these, 12 drivers were arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after receiving a positive test.

Pc Angela Lester, of the force’s Road Policing Unit, said: “By working with Staffordshire County Council as part of our Safer Roads Partnership, we have been able to get potentially irresponsible drivers off our region’s roads and prevent any serious or even fatal incidents from taking place.”