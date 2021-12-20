Man, 32, denies murder of Wolverhampton supermarket stabbing victim

Martin Latham

Martin Latham, 41, died from his injuries following the incident near Asda, in Wolverhampton Road, Heath Town, on September 6 this year.

At a hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday, defendant Brian Willington, 32, pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder and to a charge of having a bladed article.

The case was adjourned for trial on February 7. Willington, of Hawkley Close, Moseley, Wolverhampton, was remanded in custody until then.

Mr Latham, of Ward Street, Ettingshall, died in hospital shortly after the incident which happened at about 9pm.