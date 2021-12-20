Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man, 32, denies murder of Wolverhampton supermarket stabbing victim

By Deborah HardimanHeath TownCrimePublished:

A man has denied the murder of another man who was repeatedly stabbed in a Wolverhampton supermarket car park.

Martin Latham
Martin Latham

Martin Latham, 41, died from his injuries following the incident near Asda, in Wolverhampton Road, Heath Town, on September 6 this year.

At a hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday, defendant Brian Willington, 32, pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder and to a charge of having a bladed article.

The case was adjourned for trial on February 7. Willington, of Hawkley Close, Moseley, Wolverhampton, was remanded in custody until then.

Mr Latham, of Ward Street, Ettingshall, died in hospital shortly after the incident which happened at about 9pm.

In a tribute following Mr Latham's death his family said: “We are devastated as a family losing a son, brother, uncle, dad and a grandad. We are heartbroken.”

Crime
News
Heath Town
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News