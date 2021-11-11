Park sealed off after 'serious sex attack' on woman

An investigation has been launched after a woman was seriously sexually assaulted in a park.

Police at the scene after the attack in Booth Street Recreation Ground. Photo: SnapperSK
The attack happened at Booth Street Recreation Ground in Handsworth on Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to the parkland, on the corner of Chapel and Booth streets, at around 6.25pm after a woman aged in her 20s was attacked.

An area of the park was then sealed off as police scoured the area and started their investigation.

A cordon was placed around bushes and blue tarpaulin covered potential evidence from the elements.

Nobody has been arrested over the attack and police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

The park where the attack happened is near the train line that leads to Handsworth Booth Street and The Hawthorns.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We are investigating after a serious sexual assault was reported to us at about 6.25pm yesterday evening.

"Officers sealed off a section of parkland close to the junction with Chapel Street and Booth Street in Handsworth as it was searched for evidence.

"Door-to-door enquiries are also being carried out and CCTV footage from properties in the area is being retrieved and reviewed.

"The woman is now being supported by specialist officers from our Public Protection Unit as our investigation continues.

"Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk, quoting investigation number 20/1871685/21, or call 101.

"If you'd prefer to tell us what you know, not who you are, call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

