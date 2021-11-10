Suspected car thieves arrested in Kingstanding

STAFFORD COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 05/02/2019 - House Fire in Sycamore Lane, Highfields, Stafford....

West Midlands Police traffic officers pursued a car being driven dangerously after it failed to stop in Kings Road.

The Nissan Juke eventually came to a stop in Curlews Close and the driver and passenger attempted to run off but they were detained nearby.

Cops found the Nissan Juke had been reported stolen from an address in Sutton Coldfield during a car key burglary earlier this month.

A lock snapping kit and chisel were also recovered from the car.

Two men aged 33 and 32-year-old, were arrested on suspicion of burglary, attempted burglary, dangerous driving, failing to stop and other driving offences.