Tipton robber jailed after police identify him from unique hand tattoo

By Megan Archer-Fox

An armed robber has been jailed for almost five years after he was identified from his distinctive hand tattoo.

Luke Millington has been handed a jail term of four years and eight months
Luke Millington threatened staff with a knife before fleeing a Tipton convenience store with cash and cigarettes earlier this year.

Police established Millington – who was on licence from prison at the time – as the prime suspect, with CCTV capturing his tattoo of a cross and rosemary beads on his left hand.

This matched his description on West Midlands Police's systems and officers arrested him within two days of the robbery in Dudley Port on April 2.

The 28-year-old, of Union Street, Tipton, pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of a weapon and was sentenced to four years and eight months at Wolverhampton Crown Court last Tuesday.

The tattoo that helped police find Millington

Pc Paul Smith, from force CID at West Bromwich, said: "We will always look for whatever detail we can to help us catch and convict a criminal.

“Millington was out of prison on licence after being convicted of shoplifting offences last year and alongside my colleague Pc Vicky Partridge we quickly established he was a prime suspect.

“When we viewed the CCTV his tattoo stood out and despite initially claiming it wasn’t him, this was crucial and damning evidence which led to him admitting the crime and being put back behind bars.”

Megan Archer-Fox

By Megan Archer-Fox

Chief Reporter@MeganA_Star

Chief Reporter with the Express & Star. Give me a call on 01902 319363 or email megan.archer-fox@mnamedia.co.uk.

