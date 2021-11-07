Police seize fake goods after raiding Bescot Sunday Market

Fake goods seized

The market, outside Walsall Football Club, is one of the most popular in the Midlands with almost 300 stalls.

Walsall's St Matthew's Police Team, helped by trading standards officers, entered the popular Sunday morning market.

Fake goods in Walsall

St Matthew's Police Team tweeted: " Great partnership working at Bescot Market, Walsall this morning, hundreds of counterfeit goods seized."

Officers removed nearly 20 bags worth of fake sportswear including brands North Face, Armani and Adidas.

Government research in 2020 revealed the annual loss to the economy through counterfeiting and piracy is £9 billion, plus 80,500 job losses each year.