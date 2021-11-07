Police seize fake goods after raiding Bescot Sunday Market

By Adam SmithWalsallCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police and Walsall Council trading standards officers swooped on Bescot Market and seized fake clothes and goods.

Fake goods seized
Fake goods seized

The market, outside Walsall Football Club, is one of the most popular in the Midlands with almost 300 stalls.

Walsall's St Matthew's Police Team, helped by trading standards officers, entered the popular Sunday morning market.

Fake goods in Walsall

St Matthew's Police Team tweeted: " Great partnership working at Bescot Market, Walsall this morning, hundreds of counterfeit goods seized."

Officers removed nearly 20 bags worth of fake sportswear including brands North Face, Armani and Adidas.

Government research in 2020 revealed the annual loss to the economy through counterfeiting and piracy is £9 billion, plus 80,500 job losses each year.

Crime
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News