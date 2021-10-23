Double shooting - including one man hit in neck - during Birmingham violence

Two men were shot in the early hours

West Midlands Police said a man attended hospital at around 3.10am with "gunshot wounds to the neck", and remains there in a critical condition.

Officers received two reports violence in the early hours of Saturday - one in Ladypool Road in the Sparkbrook area of the city just after 2.30am, and another in Walford Road, Birmingham, at around 2.45am.

After no injuries were reported to police at Ladypool Road, officers found a man who had been shot in the leg at the second incident.

He has been taken to hospital where his wounds are said to not be life-threatening.

Officers have not ruled out the possibility the two incidents are linked.

Detective Inspector Megan Stokes said: "We were initially called to a report of a disorder in Ladypool Road, Birmingham at just after 2.30am today.

"Officers attended and it was reported that a gunshot had been heard but no one reported any injuries to us.

"We have cordoned off a section of Ladypool Road as forensic examinations are carried out and forensic examiners are also working at the scene in Walford Road.

"We are at the early stages of our investigations into both these incidents, with officers carrying out house-to-house enquiries and retrieving CCTV footage from around the areas.

“Our teams are working hard to establish exactly what has happened and we are keeping an open mind as to whether these incidents are linked.

“Such violence has no place on our streets and I would urge anyone with any information to get in contact with us."

Inspector Amir Abid from Birmingham Neighbourhood Police, said officers are on extra patrols "to offer reassurance to the community."