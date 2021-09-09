Woman has bank card and pin number taken by door-to-door conman

STAFFORD COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 05/02/2019 - House Fire in Sycamore Lane, Highfields, Stafford....

Police are appealing for information following two similar incidents.

A homeowner in Duck Lane, Bilbrook, was targeted by a man posing as a door-to-door salesman demanding money for items, Staffordshire Police said.

When the victim was unable to pay, the offender convinced her to hand over her bank card and pin number in order to collect £20.

He returned the card later but the homeowner then discovered he had taken £120.

The offender is described as white, aged late 20s to 30s, bald and of slim build, wearing a DK blue sweatshirt, navy blue tracksuit bottoms, carrying a blue Nike holdall.

It happened on August 23 before a similar offence was reported in the Hopwas area of Tamworth on Friday, prompting police to step up their appeal.

A total of £450 stolen during that incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 388 of September 3.