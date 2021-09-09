Man left unconscious in Stafford attack

A man was assaulted

A 45-year-old was found unresponsive on Merrey Road at around 7.15pm on Monday following reports of violence.

A 53-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, both from the Stafford area, were arrested a short time later on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and detectives are now appealing for more information.

The suspects have since been released under investigation as the investigations.

Police said the victim's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 637 of 6 September.