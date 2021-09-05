Teenager robbed by at knifepoint gang of boys at Merry Hill shopping centre

A 17-year-old has been robbed at knifepoint by a gang of boys wearing face coverings at Merry Hill shopping centre.

Five boys aged between 12 and 15 were arrested after fleeing with the teenager's designer bag at around 6.30pm on Saturday. Four were found hiding in a bush and another climbing a fence.

Members of the public helped officers trying to find the boys by directing them to Two Woods Lane.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We were alerted by security staff who saw what happened and made our way to the scene.

"On arrival the boys ran off, but we were pointed in the direction of Two Woods Lane by some very helpful people who had witnessed the incident.

"One boy was found climbing a fence, another four were found hiding in a bush.

"All five boys, the youngest aged 12 and the oldest aged 15, were arrested on suspicion of robbery. They remain in police custody this afternoon (Sunday)."

Richard Guttridge

By Richard Guttridge

Investigations Editor@RichG_star

Investigations Editor for the Express & Star.

