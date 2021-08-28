Burglars strike at Stafford Castle golf club

The break-in happened at Stafford Castle Golf Centre overnight into Saturday and a television was stolen.
Thieves smashed two windows to get into the club.
Police are now investigating and have urged anyone to be aware of items being sold or dumped in the area.
Stafford Borough Police said on Twitter: "There has been a burglary at Stafford Castle golf club where the TV has been stolen overnight.
"We ask local residents to keep an eye out for any items discarded in the local area. Any information please contact us ref log 79 of August 28."