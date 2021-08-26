Wolves fan accused of racially abusing Rio Ferdinand at Molineux to face trial next year

By Richard GuttridgeStoneCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A Wolves fan accused of racially abusing former England and Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand during a match a Molineux will face a trial next year.

Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand

Jamie Arnold denies making a racist gesture towards the ex-footballer, who was working as a pundit for the game against United in May.

The 31-year-old was arrested after Ferdinand highlighted the alleged incident on social media.

Arnold, of The Glebe, Norton Bridge, Stone, is due to stand trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court on August 8 next year after pleading not guilty to racially aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress.

He spoke only to confirm his name and deny the charge during a short hearing on Thursday. Arnold's bail conditions bar him from attending any Wolves matches until his trial.

The final game of last season was the first time Wolves fans had returned to Molineux since the start of the pandemic. It was also Nuno Espirito Santo's final game in charge. United won 2-1.

Crime
News
Wolves
Football
Sport
Stone
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Richard Guttridge

By Richard Guttridge

Investigations Editor@RichG_star

Investigations Editor for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News