Wolves fan accused of racially abusing Rio Ferdinand at Molineux to face trial next year

Rio Ferdinand

Jamie Arnold denies making a racist gesture towards the ex-footballer, who was working as a pundit for the game against United in May.

The 31-year-old was arrested after Ferdinand highlighted the alleged incident on social media.

Arnold, of The Glebe, Norton Bridge, Stone, is due to stand trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court on August 8 next year after pleading not guilty to racially aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress.

He spoke only to confirm his name and deny the charge during a short hearing on Thursday. Arnold's bail conditions bar him from attending any Wolves matches until his trial.