Revealed: The stretch of M6 where speeding drivers are most likely to be caught

Thousands of motorists have been fined for speeding on the M6

Almost 4,000 drivers were clocked speeding between Junctions 7 and 8 of the M6, where the motorway meets the M5, in the last two years and were fined and given points on their licence.

Some 2,881 were caught last year alone - eight every day - as there was a huge rise in the number of speeding drivers being caught out on the busy stretch of motorway. A total of 3,987 were ticketed in 2019 and 2020.

Figures from West Midlands Police showed it was by far where motorists are most likely to be caught speeding.

Another hotspot was between Junctions 3 and 4 of the M6, where nearly 1,500 were snared during the same period.

Some 743 drivers were clocked on the M6 between Junction 10 and the M54 slip road exit near Wolverhampton, while 658 got tickets for speeding between Junctions 4 and 5.

Last year, 170 motorists got into trouble for speeding in the 50mph section of the M5 between Junctions 1 and 2 at the Oldbury Viaduct, where a long-running roadworks scheme caused two years of delays.

It comes after it was revealed reckless drivers hit speeds of nearly 130mph in 30mph zones in the Black Country earlier this year.

Drivers clocked doing 127mph on the A41 Oxford Street, Bilston, and A461 Lichfield Road in Walsall.

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster said: “Keeping our roads safe is one of my top priorities.