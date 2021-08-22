Murder investigation after clubber, 25, stabbed to death

The 25-year-old was in Oxford Street in Digbeth when he got into a fight with another man at around 2.45am on Sunday.

The victim, who has been identified by the force, suffered a knife wound after leaving a club. He collapsed at the scene and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

A forensic search was being carried out of the scene by specialists with a post-mortem examination expected to be carried out on Monday, police said.

Detective Inspector Hannah Whitehouse, from the force's Homicide Unit, said: “We understand the man had left a club shortly before he got involved in a confrontation with another man in the street.

“Our early inquiries show there were lots of people in the area and many were filming what happened on their phones. I need those people to get in touch, as clearly they may have caught the offender on camera.

“Similarly, I would ask taxi drivers or other motorists who were in the location to check dash-cam footage to see if they have recorded the fight or the offender making off.”

Anyone with information is asked to message the force on Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk or call 101 quoting log 424 from August 22.