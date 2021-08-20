200 tyres dumped in Wednesbury street

The tyres were dumped in Wednesbury.

The tyres were dumped next to a footpath off Blakedon Road, Wednesbury, leaving residents furious.

Sandwell Council has condemned the fly-tipping and said it would be visiting all tyre companies to check how they are disposing of used tyres.

Council leader Rajbir Singh said: “Fly-tipping is not just antisocial, it’s a crime. It can be dangerous, causes pollution and costs the taxpayers of Sandwell significant amounts of money to clean up and remove. There’s absolutely no excuse for it and we need residents’ help to help stamp it out.”