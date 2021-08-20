200 tyres dumped in Wednesbury street

By Richard Guttridge

Around 200 tyres were dumped in a street in the Black Country, prompting an investigation.

The tyres were dumped in Wednesbury.

The tyres were dumped next to a footpath off Blakedon Road, Wednesbury, leaving residents furious.

Sandwell Council has condemned the fly-tipping and said it would be visiting all tyre companies to check how they are disposing of used tyres.

Council leader Rajbir Singh said: “Fly-tipping is not just antisocial, it’s a crime. It can be dangerous, causes pollution and costs the taxpayers of Sandwell significant amounts of money to clean up and remove. There’s absolutely no excuse for it and we need residents’ help to help stamp it out.”

Deputy leader Maria Crompton said: “If you are caught fly-tipping in Sandwell, you will be fined £400 and/or prosecuted.”

Richard Guttridge

By Richard Guttridge

Investigations Editor@RichG_star

Investigations Editor for the Express & Star.

