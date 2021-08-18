Public urged to help tackle underage drinking

Sandwell Council and Sandwell Police are targeting pubs and bars that allow unaccompanied children on site, or that allow alcohol to be sold or consumed by under-18s.

The council and police are asking families and the public in Sandwell to be vigilant about underage drinking and to report their concerns to West Midlands Police via live chat at west-midlands.police.uk

Complaints about underage drinking are being investigated by the police, who work in partnership with council officers on initiatives to tackle underage drinking.

Councillor Karen Simms, cabinet member for best start in life, said: "The vast majority of people and businesses in Sandwell adhere to these rules and are concerned about the welfare of our young people.

"We would ask everyone to help us protect our young people from the dangers of underage drinking.

"Sandwell Council and our partners want to ensure that local businesses follow licensing laws, so that our young people feel safe in their communities and when they are out with friends and family."

Inspector Caroline Westwood, from Sandwell Police, said: "Alcohol makes people extremely vulnerable, especially young people.

"It can cloud people’s judgement, and make them take risks or do things that they might live to regret.

"We’ve all got a role to play in keeping Sandwell’s kids safe.

"That includes bar staff who can make a big difference by doing something as simple as asking for photo ID.

"As well as checking in on pubs, we’ll also be visiting areas where people tell us young people are drinking on the street."

Councillor Maria Crompton, cabinet member for strong & resilient communities, said: "There are strict laws prohibiting the sale of alcohol to young people, as it is a real risk to their health and welfare.

"Anyone found committing an age-restricted offence can be prosecuted, and businesses may also lose their licence to sell alcohol.