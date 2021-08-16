Officers assaulted while responding to West Midlands incident

Officers were bitten and spat at, according to a police chief who said one was taken to hospital. A woman was arrested during the incident which happened in the North Worcestershire area on Saturday night.
Superintendent Mark Colquhoun said attacks on officers were "never acceptable".
He said on Twitter: "Four of my officers assaulted last night in a single incident. Bitten, pushed, spat on; one requiring hospital treatment.
"Female suspect in custody. Expect charges to follow. It's never acceptable to attack officers who are simply trying to keep the public safe."