Warning for drivers after catalytic converter thefts

Officers have been out on patrols around Mount Pleasant, Kingswinford, over the weekend following catalytic converter thefts, while there have also been reports of car crime around Stourbridge.

Police have warned residents to take whatever action they can to protect their vehicles from being targeted.

Brierley Hill Police said on Twitter: "Officers have conducted reassurance patrols around Mount Pleasant, Kingswinford following reports of catalytic converter thefts.

"Ensure that all vehicles are secured and alarmed, where fitted. Remove valuables from cars, when not in use. Park vehicles in a locked garage or well-lit area, and consider fitting motion activated security lighting.

"Park your vehicle close to a wall, fencing or hedges to make access to the underside of the vehicle more difficult. Avoid parking half on the pavement and half off it as this makes access underneath a vehicle even easier for thieves.