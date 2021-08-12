Jomaa Jerrare. Photo: Staffs Police

The victim has been named by detectives as 52-year-old Jomaa Jerrare, from Heath Town in Wolverhampton.

She was found by officers just before 2.30am in a lay-by in Bridgnorth Road, Perton, on Monday.

A post mortem has taken place but the cause of her death is still yet to be established.

Meanwhile a 41-year-old man from Wolverhampton who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released without further action.

Interactive map of the area:

Ms Jerrare's family have been informed and detectives have now appealed for anybody who has seen Ms Jerrare in recent months to come forward to help them establish who she has been spending time with.

Detective Superintendent Tom Chisholm, of Staffordshire Police, said: "We’ve had a tremendous response from the public but, again, I must stress, this is the early stages of a major investigation and we are pursuing many lines of enquiry.

"We need to understand Jomaa’s movements prior to her death and want to hear from anyone who knew her or has seen her over the last few months.

"We are keen to understand where she has been frequenting and who she has been associating with."

Police at the scene in Bridgnorth Road

Det Supt Chisholm had previously said that the victim was believed to be aged between their late teens and 30, with the severity of the burns making identification difficult.

Ms Jerrare is believed to have been driven to the layby on the A454 before being set on fire. The layby is around four miles away from the Heath Town area of Wolverhampton where Ms Jerrare lived.

Police have not yet confirmed where they believe Ms Jerrare was killed.

The stretch of road between Tinacre Hill and Jenny Walkers Lane, just south of Perton village on the western edge of Wolverhampton, has been closed off since her body was found.

Bridgnorth Road in Perton has been closed since Monday

Det Supt Chisholm added: "Did you witness anything suspicious or see any vehicles in the area between 1am and 3am on Monday morning? Do have local dash cam or CCTV footage?"

"It maybe you know someone was out at that time or their pattern of behaviour changed. Please get in touch with us if you can help or have information.

"This is a shocking and dreadful incident and our team of detectives is working tirelessly to establish what has happened and bring those responsible to justice."