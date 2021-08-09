Family 'broken' after Manchester Attack survivor from Wolverhampton found dead in her bedroom

Eve Aston.

Eve Aston, 20, from Finchfield, was at the Ariana Grande concert in 2017 when 22 people were killed in a terror attack.

Her father was able to lead her safely out of the area after the bomb went off but her heartbroken mother Amanda said the devastating attack "took its toll" on her.

Miss Aston was found "lifeless" in her bedroom on July 23 and the family said they were "absolutely broken" by her death. In an emotional tribute, they said she was "one of a kind" and "loud, funny, beautiful and caring".

More than £6,000 has already been raised on an online fundraising page set up in her memory.

Amanda Aston said on the gofundme page: "Eve was one of a kind. Loud, funny, beautiful and caring does not even cover a tiny percentage of the person she was.

"Everywhere she was there was light in the room, she was that light, she would make her presence known with such a warm welcoming feeling. Everyone that she knew would always be put before herself, she was such a selfless person everyone's feelings came before her own."

US superstar Ariana Grande was said to be Miss Aston's "absolute idol".

Her mother Amanda Aston said: "Sadly the Manchester attack took its toll as Eve was present, however, the strength of Ariana Grande's music got her through alongside her dad who was with her at the time and guided her out.

"This was an event so close to Eve's heart, which, anyone would know as she spoke of Ariana Grande so highly to everyone she came across.

"The family is absolutely broken alongside her boyfriend Brad who meant the absolute world to her.

"To everyone this was such a shock, heartbreak and a new found pain to those who loved and knew her. This gofundme is for her heartbroken family who did not expect to arrange their daughter's funeral as she was only 20 years old.

"She had such a positive impact on each and every one that met her, being a big statement in many people's lives."