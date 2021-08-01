Teenage murder victim named as police search for her family

By Harry LeatherBirminghamCrimePublished:

A 19-year-old woman stabbed to death has been named as police appeal for help tracking down her family.

Murder victim Brahane Yordanos
Murder victim Brahane Yordanos

Brahane Yordanos, originally from Eritrea, was killed at her home in the Lozells area of Birmingham on Saturday morning.

Police named her as the victim on Sunday as they appealed for anyone who knew her to get in touch so her relatives can be informed of her death.

Meanwhile officers are continuing to search for a man who was seen leaving the area shortly before emergency services were called to the house of multiple occupancy in Unett Street where Ms Yordanos was killed.

Police at the scene in Unett Street. Photo: SnapperSK

Police initially thought the suspect was a man known to the victim but he has since been ruled out of the investigation.

Detectives are trawling CCTV and appealing for anyone who visited Ms Yordanos overnight on Friday to come forward.

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, from the West Midlands Police homicide unit, said: “Our investigation is progressing at pace, but we are struggling to find anyone who knew much about her.

Forensic officers at the scene in Unett Street. Photo: SnapperSK

“We desperately need to speak to her family to inform them of her sad death. This may also give us leads to who she may have been associating with.”

The building remained cordoned off on Sunday as officers examined the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting log number 765 of July 31, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Crime
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs
Harry Leather

By Harry Leather

Group Digital Editor@hleather_star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News