Man critically injured in Wednesbury stabbing

By James VukmirovicWednesburyCrimePublished:

A man has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after a stabbing at a property in Sandwell.

Officers from West Midlands Police are conducting investigations at the scene
Officers from West Midlands Police are conducting investigations at the scene

West Midlands Police have closed off Suffolk Road, in Wednesbury, following the incident, which saw a man in his 20s stabbed during a disorder at around 12.30am on Saturday.

Officers have also erected a blue tent in front of the property and placed a tarpaulin over a car at the front of the property as they investigate.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We are investigating after a man was stabbed during a disorder at a property on Suffolk Road, Wednesbury, at 12.30am today.

"The man in his 20s was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

"A scene is being held as our investigations continue.

"CCTV is also being reviewed and we are urging anyone who witnessed this attack or with any information to contact us via live chat on our website or by calling 101.

"Please quote crime reference number 20/1285529/21"

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Crime
News
Wednesbury
Sandwell
Local Hubs
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Community Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Community Reporter at the Express & Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Wolverhampton. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News