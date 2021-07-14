Wolverhampton man put dog in microwave while making comments about Holocaust

Wolverhampton Magistrates Court.

Stephen Lee Short, from Wolverhampton, made and shared five videos of himself and a woman putting a small dog into various kitchen appliances on social media.

In one of the clips, Short said the dog would be placed in the microwave and made anti-Semitic comments referring to the Holocaust as he did so, a court heard.

Short, 32, of Capstone Avenue, Oxley, pleaded guilty to sending an offensive message by public communication at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court in May and was given a 12-month community order which included 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days, an alcohol treatment requirement and a 21-day thinking skills programme.

He was also ordered to perform 200 hours of unpaid work, which had been increased by 50 hours to reflect the racial element of the offence.

Details of the case have now been revealed by the Crown Prosecution Service.

In another case, a man from Telford racially abused a security guard at a Covid test centre before threatening to run staff over.

Telford Magistrates Court heard how on November 8 last year Marc Darrall attended the test centre where he was racially abusive to the security guard after being escorted from the centre for verbally abusing staff.

Then, on November 21, Darrall returned to the centre and was verbally aggressive towards the security officer, threatened to run staff over and assault them further.

In May he pleaded guilty to one racially aggravated public order offence and two counts of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour to cause alarm or distress.