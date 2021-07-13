Pippa Mills named as new West Mercia Police Chief Constable

Pippa Mills and John Campion Pippa Mills and John Campion

Current Essex Deputy Chief Constable Pippa Mills was chosen to replace Anthony Bangham by the Police and Crime Commissioner at the event on Tuesday.

She brings a wealth of experience, having held a range of roles within the Metropolitan Police, ahead of her leadership roles in Essex Police.

Commissioner John Campion said: “I am delighted that Pippa Mills has been confirmed to be the next chief constable. I am impressed with her vision to deliver improvements in policing for our communities. I am confident she will maximise on the additional investment I have made in policing, helping our communities to be safe and feel safe.

"Outstanding leadership is key in ensuring the force tackles crime effectively and delivers for the public. I am grateful to Anthony for his excellent services to policing over the past five years and I am looking forward to the future with Pippa.”

Ms Mills said: “I am incredibly proud to have been confirmed as the first female Chief Constable of West Mercia Police. I look forward to commencing in the force in September and give my commitment to lead the women and men of West Mercia Police to work with our communities and partners to deliver quality policing services.”

She will take up her role in September, as current Chief Constable Anthony Bangham retires after 30 years of service.

Pippa Mills was appointed Deputy Chief Constable of Essex in March 2019 and has overseen the growth of the force through the national Police Uplift Programme and, prior to that, locally-funded growth which has brought hundreds of extra officers, members of staff and volunteers to the force.

In addition to her responsibilities overseeing the operation of the local policing, criminal justice and public protection, serious crime and operational policing commands alongside strategic change and HR, learning and development and other critical capabilities, she also led the initial response to the discovery of 39 men, women and children inside a lorry trailer in Essex in October 2019. She is the NPCC lead for police dogs.