Black Country paedophile locked up for five years

Ricki Round from Cradley Heath was sentenced to five years in prison

Ricki Round, aged 30 and from Cradley Heath, sexually abused a 14-year-old girl in woodland in June 2019 after contacting her on social media, grooming her and arranging to meet up.

He was arrested but continued to contact the girl and tried to groom a second victim while police investigated his online activity.

Round tried to strike up a relationship using sexually explicit conversation with the 15-year-old girl on social media until she blocked him.

Meanwhile he caused the 14-year-old victim "immense distress" by messaging her even after she had reported him, West Midlands Police said.

Round, of Victoria Road, was found guilty of three counts of sexual activity with a child and sexual communication with a child after an eight-day trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

He was sentenced to five years in prison for each count of sexual activity, to run concurrently, and two months for the sexual communication.

Round will also be the subject of a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will remain on the sex offenders register for life.

Detective Constable Thomas Cunningham-Smith, from West Midlands Police's Public Protection Unit, said: “The strength and courage shown by both girls in this case has been immense.

"To come forward and report an adult male for sexual offences against them, cannot be underestimated.