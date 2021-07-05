Man recalled to prison following arrest for criminal damage in Stone

The man, aged 27 years old and from the Stone area, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on July 3 following extensive inquiries by officers from Staffordshire Police.

It included trawls of CCTV footage, forensic examinations and tracing people who were in the area at the time of the incidents, along with targeted overnight operations which resulted in the arrest.

During the offences, Morrisons, Marks & Spencer and Stone Leisure Centre each sustained considerable damage with a multiple number of glass windows smashed with ball bearings.

Staffordshire Police's investigation is continuing. Chief Inspector Giles Parsons, of Stafford Borough Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), said: “I personally visited the businesses affected last week and I recognise the concern and upset that these incidents have caused.

“Our priority has been to do all we can to protect the people and businesses of Stone to ensure that such offences are not repeated.