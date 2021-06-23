Two men arrested for murder of Kimani Martin

By Dayna FarringtonSandwellCrimePublished:

Two men have been arresting on suspicion of murdering teenager Kimani Martin – who was shot and killed as he sat in a taxi in the Tividale area.

Kimani Martin
Kimani Martin

A 23-year-old man from the Tipton area was arrested on Wednesday morning, while a man, aged 21 years old, was arrested in London later that afternoon.

Both will now be questioned by West Midlands Police detectives over the killing of 18-year-old victim Kimani, who was described by his family as "jovial, loving and caring".

He was a passenger in the private hire vehicle when a shotgun was fired at it from a dark hatchback on Dudley Road East.

The car then sped away from the scene of the shooting, which happened just before 1.30am on Sunday, June 20. Three special constables who were nearby came across the scene and tended to the youngster, but nothing could be done to save him.

He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

Detective Inspector Jim Colclough, leading the investigation, said: “These arrests are a significant development, but we are still appealing for people with information to get in touch with us if they have information which could help us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call West Midlands Police on 101, quoting crime number 20/1126386/21. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Crime
News
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Dayna Farrington

By Dayna Farrington

Senior reporter based at Wolverhampton

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News