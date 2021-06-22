Taxi shooting victim named as 'kind and caring' teenager

Kimani Martin

It was confirmed in the latest police update that the victim of the shooting days ago was teenager Kimani Martin.

Kimani was a passenger in the vehicle when he was gunned down in Dudley Road East, Tividale, Oldbury, just before 1.30am on Sunday.

The gunman fired a shotgun once at Kimani from a dark hatchback which then sped away.

Kimani was found by three passing police officers who tended to him before he was taken to hospital, where he died a short time later.

His family paid tribute to a "kind and caring young man" while West Midlands Police say they are still hunting the attacker.

In a statement, his family said: "Kimani Oshane Martin was a jovial, loving, caring, kind young man.

"He had a big heart, he loved everyone and was willing to help anyone. He loved his family dearly and he lived life to the fullest.

"We are deeply saddened and distraught over the loss of Kimani so suddenly.

"We are a close knit family and this will affect us forever. It has had a severe impact on his mom who is unwell.

"He will be extremely missed by his family and friends."

Kimani turned 18 at the start of June.

Detectives say the investigation is moving quickly but they have appealed for more information.

Det Insp Jim Colclough, who is leading the investigation, said: "Our investigation has moved really quickly in the hours since Sunday’s tragedy, which has left a family devastated and cost the life of a young man who’d only just turned 18.

"We’re building a clearer picture of what happened all the time, and we’re determined to get justice for Kimani’s family.

"I really need to hear from anyone who we’ve not spoken to yet and who may have any information.

"Maybe it’s some dashcam footage from the area at the time, or someone who was just passing through and saw or heard something.

"Sometimes the smallest bit of information can lead to significant breakthroughs in investigations like this."