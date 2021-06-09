Mini digger stolen from construction site in Lichfield

.

A construction worker called the police on Monday morning to report that the vehicle had been stolen some time between 4pm on Friday, June 4, and 6.15am on Monday, June 7, from a locked up area in Holm View Close, in Shenstone, Lichfield.

A tracker was fitted to the mini digger and registered movement at about 5.30am that morning, but lost power at about 6am near to Great Barr Golf Club on Chapel Lane, Walsall.

The mini digger has markings for HD Utilities and HDU9 engraved on it.

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious between those times, or may have CCTV cameras installed that may have caught the theft, is urged to call Staffordshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 134 of June 7.