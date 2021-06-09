Mini digger stolen from construction site in Lichfield

By Dayna FarringtonLichfieldCrimePublished:

Police are appealing for information after a mini digger was stolen from a construction site in Staffordshire.

.
.

A construction worker called the police on Monday morning to report that the vehicle had been stolen some time between 4pm on Friday, June 4, and 6.15am on Monday, June 7, from a locked up area in Holm View Close, in Shenstone, Lichfield.

A tracker was fitted to the mini digger and registered movement at about 5.30am that morning, but lost power at about 6am near to Great Barr Golf Club on Chapel Lane, Walsall.

The mini digger has markings for HD Utilities and HDU9 engraved on it.

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious between those times, or may have CCTV cameras installed that may have caught the theft, is urged to call Staffordshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 134 of June 7.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Crime
News
Lichfield
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Dayna Farrington

By Dayna Farrington

Senior reporter based at Wolverhampton

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News