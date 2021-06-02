CCTV to be installed near Upper Gornal shopping precinct

A CCTV camera will be installed near a shopping precinct to tackle anti-social-behaviour.

Kent Street Shopping Precinct in Upper Gronal. Photo: Google
From left to right: Councillor Mark Westwood, councillor Chris Neale and councillor Laura Taylor, who is cabinet member for this project.
The camera, earmarked in Upper Gornal, Dudley, will be monitored 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

It will be located near to Kent Street Shopping Precinct and installed sometime during autumn.

Operators will have direct access to West Midlands Police officers based in Dudley should any wrongdoing be spotted.

Kent Street Shopping Precinct in Upper Gronal. Photo: Google

Upper Gornal and Woodsetton councillor Chris Neale said the village had beaten "many areas in securing one," adding: "It is a great result for Upper Gornal."

He continued: "I have campaigned for this for over 18 months.

"I am proud to announce, after my campaign for CCTV in our area, Dudley Council has granted us a permanent CCTV camera to be sited near the precinct.

"This will curb anti-social-behaviour that has afflicted this area for a while."

