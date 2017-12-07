Masked raiders terrify staff with unknown liquid before stealing aftershaves and perfumes from THREE pharmacies

Robbers targeted the Lloyds Pharmacy based at Northwood Park, Bushbury, another branch in Church Road, Codsall and most recently the Anders Square branch in Perton.

Staff reported the loss of hundreds of perfumes and aftershaves worth thousands of pounds after being threatened during opening hours.

It is believed the gang used a chisel or similar tool to access the goods from a locked cabinet.

They appeared to carry a liquid and wore masks, gloves and socks over their shoes.

West Midlands Police today revealed details of the raids and appealed for the public’s help in finding members of the gang before they strike again.

Officers were called to a robbery at Lloyds Chemist, Broadway, Bushbury at 9.55am on Tuesday, November 28.

The pharmacy in Bushbury. Picture courtesy of Google Maps

Officers reported that a man entered the shop and broke into a perfume display cabinet in front of a member staff. He stole packages of perfumes from the shelves, left the shop and drove off in a grey car.

A further branch based on Church Road in Codsall saw robbers threaten staff with a black bottle of unknown fluid.

That robbery happened at 5pm on Friday.

Speaking of the Codsall raid, a spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: “Two unknown offenders entered the Lloyds Pharmacy.

“They had their faces covered, were wearing gloves and had socks over their shoes.

“They gained access to a locked cabinet, and loaded a bag that they were carrying with fragrances worth more than £1,800.

“The offenders made threats with an unknown substance and then fled the scene. Fortunately no one was injured.”

The pharmacy in Codsall, picture courtesy of Google Maps.

Of the most recent Perton raid, Staffordshire Police said: “At 11.25pm on December 6, two unknown offenders entered Lloyds Pharmacy, Anders Square, Perton.

“They gained access to a fragrance cabinet by removing the doors, and took a selection of perfumes.

“The offenders then fled the scene. Fortunately no one was hurt during the incident.”

Staff from other stores told of their concerns following the raid.

One supervisor at a store, who preferred not to named said: “It’s frightening every day coming into work and not knowing if you’ll be next.

They added: “We’ve only got CCTV installed so if thieves cover their faces, we’ve got no protection.”

A Lloyds Pharmacy spokesman said: “Making sure that our colleagues feel safe and supported at work is our top priority.

“We are committed to fostering a supportive and caring environment for our pharmacy teams.

“We also have an employee assistance programme through which our teams can get advice and counselling.

"We’re not able to share details about specific incidents, but we are committed to ensuring that our pharmacy premises are safe and secure.

"We assess the security risk in all of our pharmacies, working closely with the police, and take action to mitigate risks to our customers and colleagues."

Anyone with information about the raid is asked to call the police on 101 giving reference 20WV/257484F/17.

Anyone with information on the Codsall raid can contact police on 101, quoting incident 616 of December 1.

Anyone with information on the Perton raid should also call 101, quoting incident 279 of 6 Dec.