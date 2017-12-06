Police find £1.5 million cannabis factory at Staffordshire chicken farm

Officers from Staffordshire Police made the discovery after raiding Three Angels Farm on Ivetsey Road in Wheaton Aston on Tuesday.

The haul of drugs found at the site was worth £1.5 million.

Watch this short video of the biggest cannabis factory we have ever discovered in Staffordshire. With plants worth up to £1.5m, the sheer scale of this operation is huge. https://t.co/4bY86OItVc pic.twitter.com/kdFzTJ8psU — Staffordshire Police (@StaffsPolice) December 6, 2017

Three men were detained at the scene and three other men were arrested following a police search of the area, which included support from the National Police Air Service, in connection with the production of cannabis.

The men, aged between 17 and 44, are from the United Kingdom and Albania. All six were taken into custody at Watling police station.

Inspector Richard Meaden, South Staffordshire local policing commander, said: “The investigation is at an early stage, however we can confirm that approximately 3,100 cannabis plants were recovered.

"This estimated value of this crop is estimated to be worth £1.5 million pounds.

“This is the largest and most sophisticated cannabis factory I’ve ever experienced and I am delighted we have been able to take such a large number of drugs off the streets.”