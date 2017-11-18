Liam Gallagher signed guitar stolen from the house of a blind woman in Birmingham

Thieves broke into the property on Fast Pitts Road, Hay Mills, just after midnight, and stole a number of prizes won by the partially blind 71-year-old homeowner.

The Epiphone EJ 200 guitar signed by rock legend Liam Gallagher - won in a Radio X competition - a 4k smart TV and a 55 inch Polaroid series were taken during the burglary on November 11.

Fast Pitts Road where the guitar was stolen from

PC Ed Morgan, who is investigating the incident, said: "This is a despicable crime against an elderly blind woman. The guitar is a unique item signed by Liam Gallagher. We’re appealing for anyone who is offered this item, or has any information about what happened, to come forward as soon as possible."

Officers believe that the offenders entered the house by removing a panel from a rear UPVC door and made their escape by the same way. Forensics samples have been taken and sent for analysis.

In the meantime an appeal has been launched in an attempt to help track down the stolen items.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Please quote crime number 20BE/242811X/17