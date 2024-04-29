Wolverhampton money saving expert reveals six phone apps that can save you a small fortune

From making extra money to over pay your mortgage and getting paid to play games, to an app with guaranteed to work discount codes, there’s a useful app for everything these days.

Sprive

Sprive is a free app that allows you to overpay your mortgage through a variety of ways. Firstly, you can set up the auto save feature, that will allow the app to work out what it thinks you can save and it’ll take that from your bank and you can use this to over pay your mortgage. The app also has a gift card feature, which allows you to buy e-gift cards and then use the cash back from those to over pay your mortgage. And most recently, Sprive has added a feature where you can take online surveys to earn extra money to put towards your mortgage.

When using an app like this, it’s important to ensure this app is suitable for you and to check your mortgage terms to see if you can overpay, and if so, how much.

Voucher codes