Money Saving Amy: Cheer up your January with best deals for eating out

And luckily for us, it is a quiet month for pubs and restaurants, which traditionally experience a lull after the rush of Christmas and New Year.

That means they will be actively looking to encourage people through the doors, putting up offers that are worth taking up for a few drinks and a bite to eat with friends and family.

It is worth looking at apps for big brands as they are likely to have vouchers or offers in place.

In return for registering your details, you can get some really good deals that may persuade you to venture out into the cold on a January evening or perhaps for a lunchtime treat.

This week I’m sharing with you some of the best deals I’ve spotted, but there are many more out there, so get searching!

Gusto

Gusto is a lovely Italian restaurant offering pizza, pasta and more.

I’ve now dined at the Manchester branch and Birmingham branch and both visits have consisted of tasty food in a beautiful restaurant setting.

The pricing is reasonable anyway in this restaurant but for the month of January they’re offering 50 per cent off food (a la carte menu) on Monday-Thursday all day and Friday until 16.45.

There are 14 Gusto restaurants across England and one restaurant in Edinburgh. For those of yout in the West Midlands, Birmigham is the nearest and those in Staffordshire or Shropshire could venture out to Alderley Edge or Cheadle Hulme.