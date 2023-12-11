Money Saving Amy: How can you save on the Christmas food shopping?

Hello everyone. I hope you’re all having a lovely December so far.

Firstly, this is a question I’ve had quite a bit lately, with Christmas fast approaching.

How can I save on my Christmas food shopping?

Utilise your loyalty scheme points, for example Nectar points, Tesco Clubcard points and Asda rewards cash. If you’ve been building them up then now is a great time to use these.

Also don’t forget that nearer to Christmas the supermarkets are very likely to do super cheap vegetables, so keep an eye out for that and get stocked up.

Another great way could be to check the Olio app, if you see free food available that would be great for Christmas, you could get it and freeze it until it’s needed.

And then of course, make things yourself, the shops are full of pre-made Christmas food but this comes at a cost, a bag of premium brand roast potatoes would set you back around £2.50-£3, or more! Whereas a 2kg bag of potatoes could be as little as 59p, or maybe even cheaper when the supermarkets slash their prices. You can prep foods like this in advance, often by blanching and then freezing and storing in the freezer so that some of the prep work is done already.

Finally, don’t over buy Christmas food, I myself in previous years have filled the freezers in December with party food and pigs in blankets, which we then end up eating all through January even when we’re fed up of it. Make a list of what you need and stick to it, if it helps, try and get your food delivered, or use a click and collect service, so you’re not temped to buy extra while wondering round the supermarket.