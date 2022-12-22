More than 10,000 children will be homeless over Christmas in the West Midlands, figures show

Research from Shelter has shown the figure is 10,540 – equating to one in every 123 youngsters in the region – with the sum expected to grow amid the ongoing cost of living crisis.

It has been revealed alongside a plea for the public to support the charity, which offers advice to families facing eviction, immediate help to find temporary accommodation and other help.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said: “A grotty hostel or B&B is not a home, but this is where thousands of homeless children in the West Midlands are forced to live. And many more children will be thrown into homelessness as their parents can no longer afford to keep a roof over their head.

“The housing emergency is robbing children of a secure childhood. Thousands of homeless children are turning up to school too tired to learn – hardly surprising when one in three have to share a bed. Something has gone very wrong when children cannot play because their temporary accommodation is too cramped even for toys, and no friends are allowed to visit.

“Shelter is doing everything it can to help the families who are trying to put on a brave face while experiencing the trauma of homelessness. But as the cost of living crisis deepens and more families need our services, we need the public’s support more than ever this Christmas.”

Temporary accommodation is provided by councils to eligible families who become homeless. It is supposed to be a temporary measure until the council can find a settled home. It can take the form of emergency hostels, B&Bs, one room bedsits and cramped flats and is not designed for permanent living and families can be asked to move numerous times with short notice.

Shelter’s analysis of the latest government data shows 1040 families are living in emergency B&Bs and hostels in the West Midlands – widely considered the worst type of temporary accommodation.