How much people in West Midlands will spend on their dogs this Christmas

Cost of living

Dog owners in the West Midlands expect to spend £96 on average on gifts for their pets this Christmas, despite more than half being worried about the cost of presents this year, according to a charity.

Dog owners expect to spend around £100 on average on gifts for their pets this Christmas

More than a third of dog owners in our region said they will cut back on the number of people on their Christmas shopping list.

A further quarter of dog owners said they would ditch "secret santas" with friends and decline Christmas party invitations to prioritise their pets.

Some also said they would use vouchers and discount codes to cut costs.

The average spend in the West Midlands is £24 less than in London, but £18 more than that being spent in the East Midlands, according to the report.

On average, people across the whole of the UK were expecting to spend £101 on gifts for their dog this Christmas, the survey of 2,000 dog owners for charity Guide Dogs found.

Nationally, people estimated they spent about £92 last year on average on their dogs, meaning they typically expect to spend around 10 per cent more this year.

Helen Whiteside, chief scientific officer for Guide Dogs, said: "We want to reassure dog owners that you don't need to break the bank to give your dogs a fun festive season."

She said DIY ideas for puzzles and games using items many people already have at home can help to engage dogs, adding: "For food-based games, make sure treats come out of your dog's daily meal allowance, and to be sure to supervise your dog at all times with any of these activities."

