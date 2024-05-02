Ladder for the Black Country: New college facilities set to expand apprenticeship offer

The college's purpose-built £8.1 million Advanced Technology and Automotive Centre which is due to open in September, along with its recently extended construction centre, will offer industry-standard training facilities for those combining earning and learning on an apprenticeship programme, as well as students on full-time and part-time courses.

The college's new facilities will enable it to expand the range of apprenticeship programmes it offers in all three sectors, and support local, regional and national employers by developing bespoke training packages to meet the specific needs of their individual businesses while also addressing skills gaps across the wider industries.

The college is also keen to hear from companies interested in supporting the future workforce by running masterclasses for apprentices, sharing insights into working in the industry, promoting apprenticeship or full-time vacancies to work-ready candidates, offering work experience, helping with job applications or carrying out mock interviews, as well as donating equipment for the new centres or sponsoring individual training areas.

Employers interested in taking on an apprentice or working in partnership with the college should contact the employer engagement and business development team on 01902 317541 or email employerenquiries@wolvcoll.ac.uk

For details of apprenticeship training offered by the college go to www.wolvcoll.ac.uk/demographic/employers

For details of developments at the Wellington Road campus go to www.wolvcoll.ac.uk/our-college/campus-transformation