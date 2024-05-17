We're putting plans for food court at historic market place on hold, says council boss

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Proposals had been submitted to planners for a kitchen and heated undercover seating area at Dudley's outdoor market place, which dates back to the 12th century.

But the plans, which were put forward by the council's department for regeneration, has now been withdrawn.

Helen Martin, director of regeneration and enterprise at the council, said: "The application was withdrawn in order to review the design and refine the proposal before resubmission."

The scheme would have seen the Castle Street end of the market place, including a storage building, reconfigured to create a dining area and 'pop-up' stalls for street food.

Plans to turn the Castle Street end of Dudley market into a dining area have been shelved

It was hoped the scheme would have enable the market place to host special events, and draw more people into the town.

The proposals also included patio heaters and see-through screens to provide shelter in adverse weather conditions.

Councillor Paul Bradley, deputy leader of the council, said: “This is about bringing more people into the town centre by broadening the offer for visitors and shoppers."

Dudley Market. Picture: Google

The application described the scheme as part of a wider regeneration strategy to help the town. “We believe the updated market structure will help create a central hub to serve those within the local and wider community,” it said. “Furthermore, by integrating a new seating area and opening the stalls within the vicinity of the new cafe will provide a unique opportunity to host an array of events for the community, protected from the weather.

“Before the proposed changes, it would not be possible to host certain events due to the risk of adverse weather damaging stock and props.”

Looking directly down over Dudley market area

However, one resident expressed concerns that bird mess from roosting pigeons could create hygiene problems. Another said it would threaten existing food vendors and cafes in the town.