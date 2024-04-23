Respected solicitor to retire after 27-year career

Nationally-recognised contentious probate specialist Suzanne Lee, a partner at mfg Solicitors, will retire at the end of April following a 27-year career at the law firm where she is credited as a driving force behind its expansion – including 10 years as its managing director.

Ms Lee joined mfg Solicitors in 1997 as a trainee, qualifying in 1999 and going on to specialise in complex contentious probate cases across the UK. Rising quickly through the ranks, she became a partner in 2002 and sat on the firm’s management board between 2003 and 2010, stepping down to project manage the firm’s high-profile move to its Adam House headquarters in Kidderminster.

She returned to the board in 2012 to take up the role of managing director which she held until 2022. During her 10-year stewardship, she led the firm’s regional growth by overseeing a trio of mergers with Bromsgrove’s Scott Holt & Sellars, Ludlow firm Phillips & Co, and Birmingham-based Pearson Rowe. Ms Lee is also credited with steering the firm safely through the challenges of the 2020 Covid pandemic.

After she stepped down as managing director to hand over to partner Andrew Davies, she was also the firm’s chairman between July 2022 and March 2023, with partner Iain Morrison now in the role.

Mr Morrison said: “Suzanne has made an immense contribution to the success and reputation of the firm over nearly 30 years. Not only is she recognised in the Legal 500 as a superb lawyer, but her drive, leadership and vision has helped us to grow and modernise as a firm.

“She will be missed by us all, and on behalf of everyone at the firm, I wish her well for what I’m sure will be a long and relaxing retirement.”

Suzanne Lee added: “After nearly three decades as a solicitor I felt it was the right time to retire and pass the baton on to the next generation.

“During my time at mfg Solicitors I have been fortunate to work with so many wonderful people, and great clients, whilst also being at the centre of our growth and modernisation. I can step away extremely proud of what I’ve achieved and look back on the past 27 years with so much joy and satisfaction. I retire with the firm in safe hands, and strongly positioned for further growth.

“Overall, I am looking forward to taking more time to relax and indulge in my passion for travel and cooking. Thank you to the many people who have taken the time to wish me well over the past few weeks.”

The firm’s contentious probate department will continue to be led by partners Robert Weston and Andrew Chandler.

Headquartered in Kidderminster, mfg Solicitors has offices across Worcestershire, Shropshire and in Birmingham. Last month it announced a move to new offices within Waterloo House in Birmingham city centre.